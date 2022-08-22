(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers have their starting quarterback.

What storylines are front and center now that that’s taken care of?

We heard that Jaycee Horn picked off Baker in practice Monday. We discussed if we were more excited for the defense or concerned for the offense.

Diving into high school football, we break down which games we’re most excited about.

Sam Darnold’s mindset going forward, which MLB team has the most momentum right now, Baker Mayfield’s touchdown dances, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

