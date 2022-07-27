(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Will the Panthers’ QB battle be resolved before they take the field for their first preseason game?

Robbie Anderson is out, happy, and ready to go in Spartanburg. We break down our confidence level in the wideout 1-5.

Christian McCaffrey has the fourth-best odds in Vegas to win the Comeback Player of the Year. Can he win that?

The biggest Panthers liability on the projected starters defense, where people should watch the Panthers for camp, LIV Golf and Charles Barkley, and more.

Lets Talk

Agree with our takes? Let’s chat about it.