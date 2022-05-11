(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s schedule eve for the Panthers. We give what 2022 opponent we want to see in a primetime nationally revised game.

Sticking in Charlotte, we jump into which Queen City squad we think will win a title first.

The Yankees are the best team in baseball with a 22-8 record… but are they ACTUALLY the best?

What NFL game we’re most excited about, NBA Finals winner, Lakers, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? Really? Well, holler at us — let’s talk about it.