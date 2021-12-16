Quick Six: Panthers on Sunday vs. Bills plus the best Christmas movie of all time

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s another round of the fast-paced Q&A game we like to call Quick Six. Panthers legend and CSL regular Tre Boston is back to play along with FOX Charlotte’s Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, with COVID running wild, will the NFL finish this season without interruption?
- Tre, give us the Monday morning headline after Sunday’s Panthers-Bills game?
- Will, Lamelo Ball back with the Hornets tomorrow, but do they need to add another piece to get in those top six seeds?
- Brien, which QB do you want to play the most snaps on Sunday for the Panthers?
- Tre, what’s the best Christmas present you’ve ever gotten from a teammate?
- Will, best Christmas movie of all-time?
