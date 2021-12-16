Quick Six: Panthers on Sunday vs. Bills plus the best Christmas movie of all time

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A new statue will forever stand outside the Concord Police Department, honoring the officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

It was unveiled on Thursday: the one-year anniversary of the death of Officer Jason Shuping. Shuping was killed while responding to a carjacking call on Dec. 16, 2020. When he and other officers approached the suspect, they were met with gunfire. Shuping was killed and another officer was injured. The suspect was killed in the incident.