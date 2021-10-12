Quick Six: Panthers offensive line problems, plus are the ‘Canes a playoff team?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Quick Six time, where no question is off-limits, and we’ll even play the role of GM tonight. Brien Blakely joining us as he does most nights. Did Brien survive his seven fantasy football matchups this weekend since he has no self-control? Let’s put two minutes on the clock:
- The Panthers offensive line problems continue to mount. Does “Mr. In On Every Deal” Scott Fitterer need to make another call?
- Shane Beamer says Williams Bryce Stadium is the best college football atmosphere in America, do you agree?
- The NHL season drops the puck tonight, are the ‘Canes a playoff team?
- Do you think we’ll see Kai Jones in the dunk contest this season?
- Who should the Raiders be eyeing up to be its next head coach?
- If you could put a new professional sports team in any city, what sport would you put in what city?