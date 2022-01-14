Quick Six: Panthers Draft Pick, Panthers OC Pick, and Picking a Song to describe the Panthers in 2021

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — If you like countdown clocks, fast-paced Q&A, and finding out why Queen City News anchor Brien Blakely wears slippers to work everyday, then you’ll love Quick Six. Brien and Mac from the Mac Attack on WFNZ Sports Radio join us this time. Two minutes on the clock:
- Mac, simple question but not so simple answer, who are you taking at six for the Panthers in the April’s NFL Draft?
- Brien, of all the names mentioned in the OC search, who’s your favorite to get the job in Carolina?
- Will, which underdog in super wildcard weekend has the best shot at an upset?
- Mack, if WFNZ sports radio played in a basketball game against CSL, who’s playing where?
- Brien, do you think Deshaun Watson plays in the NFL next season?
- Will, what song best describes the Carolina Panthers 2021 season?
