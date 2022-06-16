(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for the quickest two minutes in sports with a full house tonight, it’s Quick Six. Queen City News anchor Brien Blakely joining us, Mike Lacett the newest member of CSL joins us, and Charlotte Sports Insider Walker Mehl.

Mike, on a scale of 1 to 10, what should be the confidence level of Panthers fans following the conclusion of minicamp?

Walker, Braves are off tonight, they’ve won 14 straight games. Should they be considered the favorites in the National League?

Brien, Charlotte lost its bid to host the Army-Navy game at Bank of America Stadium. What sporting event should the QC go after next?

Mike, which under-the-radar team could reach the Super Bowl this season?

Walker, who should the Hornets target this offseason, either via trade or free agency?

Brien, who wins the U.S. Open?