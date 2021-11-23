Quick Six: On the Road at Light the Knights Christmas Village

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — We took the show on the road, which means we gotta bring the fastest two-minutes of sports with us, it’s Quick Six, where no subject is off the table. Tommy Viola with the Charlotte Knights rejoins us as well as FOX Charlotte’s Brien Blakely, who we left back at the studio.
Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, the Panthers mid-December game against the Buffalo Bills flexed to Sunday the 19th. Will the Panthers be above, under, or at 500 when they play in Buffalo?
- Tommy, James Franklin just signed a 10-year mega deal with your alma mater Penn State. How soon until they win the Big 10?
- Will, Panthers are 2 and a half point favorites on the road. Do they cover Miami Sunday?
- Brien, which Hornet has played the best over the last seven games for Charlotte?
- Tommy, if Cam Newton were a baseball player, what position do you think he’d play?
- Will, lots of Christmas lights here tonight, for your tree at home, colored or single-colored lights?