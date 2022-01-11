Quick Six: NFC Wildcards, AFC Wildcards, and Panthers cuts

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Everyone’s favorite two minutes in sports, it’s Quick Six, where any question is on the table including why Brien Blakely wears bowling shoes around the house. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, which NFC wildcard game are you most excited for?
- Will, what AFC wildcard game are you most excited for?
- Brien, Brian Flores already got a hot name in the head coaching search this season. Where do you think he lands?
- Will, which Carolina Hurricanes do you feel will make the All-Star Game in Vegas?
- Brien, three Panthers coaches gone today. Who else could you see getting the sack on Carolina’s coaching staff?
- Will, would you rather be a goalie trying to stop a 99 mile per hour slap shot or take a Ric Flair chop across the chest?
