Quick Six: NFC Wildcards, AFC Wildcards, and Panthers cuts

Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is asking for your vote once again, but has he earned it? Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow sat down with him and has his Political Report Card.

Cawthorn currently represents North Carolina’s 11th District. After being sworn in in January of 2021, he became the youngest Republican ever elected to the House of Representatives. The 26-year-old said his age has helped him gain valuable mentors.