Quick Six: NFC Wildcards, AFC Wildcards, and Panthers cuts

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Everyone’s favorite two minutes in sports, it’s Quick Six, where any question is on the table including why Brien Blakely wears bowling shoes around the house. Two minutes on the clock:

  1. Brien, which NFC wildcard game are you most excited for?
  2. Will, what AFC wildcard game are you most excited for?
  3. Brien, Brian Flores already got a hot name in the head coaching search this season. Where do you think he lands?
  4. Will, which Carolina Hurricanes do you feel will make the All-Star Game in Vegas?
  5. Brien, three Panthers coaches gone today. Who else could you see getting the sack on Carolina’s coaching staff?
  6. Will, would you rather be a goalie trying to stop a 99 mile per hour slap shot or take a Ric Flair chop across the chest?

