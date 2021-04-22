Quick Six: NASCAR wrecks, NBA back-to-back games, Derby Crown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and Brien Blakely.
- When back from injury, who’s more important to the Hornets down the stretch: LaMelo Ball or Gordon Hayward?
- Talladega is this weekend. How many wrecks do we see during the Geico 500?
- The International Olympic Committee says that Olympians who display protests will be punished. Do you expect that to stick?
- Should the NBA eliminate back-to-back games for teams?
- The Mets’ Pete Alonso says he will defend his home run Derby Crown. Who do you want to see take him on?
- Cam Newton has a new show on YouTube called Sip N’ Smoke. If Sam Darnold had a YouTube show, what would it be called?