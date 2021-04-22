Quick Six: NASCAR wrecks, NBA back-to-back games, Derby Crown

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:
COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and Brien Blakely.

  1. When back from injury, who’s more important to the Hornets down the stretch: LaMelo Ball or Gordon Hayward?
  2. Talladega is this weekend. How many wrecks do we see during the Geico 500?
  3. The International Olympic Committee says that Olympians who display protests will be punished. Do you expect that to stick?
  4. Should the NBA eliminate back-to-back games for teams?
  5. The Mets’ Pete Alonso says he will defend his home run Derby Crown. Who do you want to see take him on?
  6. Cam Newton has a new show on YouTube called Sip N’ Smoke. If Sam Darnold had a YouTube show, what would it be called?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories