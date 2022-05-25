(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Wonder what the biggest change we’d make to the NASCAR All-Star race is? We got you covered.

Colin Kaepernick worked out with the Raiders Wednesday, should the Panthers bring him in for one?

If the Rangers win at PNC Thursday night… panic meters might rise for Canes fans.

The most interesting driver in NASCAR right now, Joel Embiid off the all-NBA First Team, NASCAR pit crew challenge, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? You should… sometimes. If not, holler at us.