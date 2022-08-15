(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – What Panthers player were we most impressed with over the weekend?

Christian McCaffrey has had an injury-prone couple of seasons. Given those seasons, we break down if we’re still drafting him first in fantasy.

Two races are left before the NASCAR playoffs; the hottest takes are incoming.

Braves winning the NL East, what Carolina team had the biggest snub in the AP Preseason Top 25, the best thing our team did in Washington D.C. over the weekend, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

