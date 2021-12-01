Quick Six: MLB labor shortage, Taysom Hill starts for the Saints and holiday drink of choice

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s the quickest two minutes in sports, and sometimes the questions don’t even mention sports. It’s Quick Six.
- Adrian Peterson finds another home this season. This time in Seattle. Is this going to make an impact?
- Taysom Hill is starting under center for the Saints Thursday night on FOX. Good move for New Orleans?
- Only about a half hour until MLB goes into a labor shortage. What needs to happen to thes eguys to play ball?
- Who do you like in the ACC Championship between Wake and Pitt, played in uptown at BofA Stadium?
- Holiday drink of choice: Egg nog, hot chocolate, or something else?
- Mac Jones files for the trademark of MJ10, good idea or bad?