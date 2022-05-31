(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte woke up this morning in complete shock.

As many glanced down at their phones half-asleep, they saw alerts that Charlotte FC Head Coach Miguel Ramírez had been fired in the middle of their inaugural season.

Talk about a wake-up call… we talk about who we would name FC’s new manager if WE had the chance to pick.

Who’s to blame for the Canes second-round exit?

A fantastic showdown takes place Wednesday between Brady/Rodgers versus Mahomes/Allen. You know we’re breaking down who will win.

The best team in the MLS, where NASCAR’s championship weekend should go, what position we’d play on a one-year Panthers deal, and more.

All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

