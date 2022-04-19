(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Given what McAdoo said early Tuesday, we give thoughts about if Darnold will start week one.

Phil Snow still wants another safety, linebacker, and lineman. Which we think gets drafted first next week.

NASCAR says it’s going to bring back dirt racing in Bristol again next year… good or bad?

XFL versus USFL, who’s taking NBA MVP, guilty pleasure song, and more.

All on Tuesdays Quick Six.

