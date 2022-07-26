(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Matt Corral’s mindset isn’t viewed this year as developmental. Now, the young QB is competing for a starting role.

We give a quick chat about which players we are most excited to hear from this week that we didn’t hear from on Tuesday.

Shaq Thompson is on the PUP list, acting as an assistant coach. Who is most to benefit from under his learning tree?

Scott Fitterer says three QBs will stay on the roster, who had the coolest car, what necessities we’d bring living in a dorm, and more.

All on Tuesdays Quick Six.

