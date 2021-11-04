Quick Six: Mac Jones v. Panthers, Tar Heels v. Wake Forest, and the NASCAR Championship

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Let’s get to Quick Six, the fast-paced Q&A where any question is on the table. Panthers great Tre Boston is back with us along with as always FOX 46 Anchor Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, a surging Mac Jones comes into BOA Stadium this weekend. Over under two-and-a-half TD passes for the Pats rookie?
- Tre, your Tar Heels have a Carolina civil war this weekend against number 10 Wake Forest. Can Mack Brown and boys pull off the upset?
- Will, Jack Eichel finally gets his wish, traded from the Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights for a haul including two high draft picks. Will we finally see the Eichel we’ve all been promised once he’s healthy?
- Brien, NASCAR Championship this weekend, who do you have taking it all in the desert?
- Tre, If your life story was turned into a movie, who would you want playing “Tre Boston?”
- Will, same question. Who plays the CSL anchor in your movie?