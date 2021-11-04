Quick Six: Mac Jones v. Panthers, Tar Heels v. Wake Forest, and the NASCAR Championship

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — On a gloomy, gray and rainy day in the city of Chester, State Representative John Richard King sits down with his sister, Chester City Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd of Ward 4, and their mother Margie King inside of one of the places they feel closest to their late father Christopher King Sr.

King-Boyd fixes her mother's clothes, making sure she looks perfect as she talks about her late husband. They take care of each other, the same way they continue to take care of their father's legacy.