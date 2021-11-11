Quick Six: Mac Jones ankle play and Canes tripping up Tampa Bay

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time again for Quick Six, the Q&A lightning round where any question is on the table. Panthers great Tre Boston is back, and so is FOX Charlotte’s Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Brien, Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the LA Rams. Can he co-exist with Cooper Kupp?
  • Will, both Duke aned UNC are off to good starts in the college basketball season. Who finishes higher at season’s end?
  • Tre, what are your thoughtws on the Mac Jones/Brian Burns ankle play?
  • Brien, the Hornets are finally back in the win column. Kelly Ubure Jr. a big reason why. Does he need to be starting over Terry?
  • Will, Canes tripped up Tampa Bay in overtime, Flyers are next. Are the Canes the best team in the NHL right now?
  • Tre, Cam Newton is known for having the aux cord. If you had control, what’s the one pre-game son you’re blasting on repeat?

