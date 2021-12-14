Quick Six: Lebron James, Steph Curry, and Mario Kart 64

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Congresswoman Alma Adams is asking for your vote, but has she earned it? FOX 46 Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow has her Political Report Card.

Adams, a democrat, is in her 7th year representing North Carolina’s 12th District in Congress, but her time in public service dates back much further. She started her political career as the first African American woman ever elected to the Greensboro City School Board in 1984. But politics wasn’t Adams’ only ambition. She got her PHD in art education and went on to work as a college administrator and art professor in Greensboro. Due to her extensive background in education, Adams made it a priority when she got to congress.