Quick Six: Lebron James, Steph Curry, and Mario Kart 64

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — You know what time it is? It’s Quick Six time, where any question is up for discussion. We’ve got a first timer on the show tonight with Charlotte Observer’s Ellis Williams, and a 572nd timer in Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:
- Ellis, predict the Monday morning headline after the Panthers-Bills game this coming weekend?
- Brien, North Carolina is an 8.5 point favorite over South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Do you agree and who are you taking?
- Will, Montana State, SDSU, NDSU, and James Madison all play in the FCS Semis this weekend. Who makes it to the championship?
- Ellis, before you moved to the QC, you were covering the Cleveland sports scene. Are you pro or con Lebron James?
- Brien, Steph Curry goes from Davidson College to breaking the 3 point record in the NBA. What other athlete has a great glow up story like Steph?
- Will, today marks the 25th anniversary of arguably the most iconic racing game in history, Mario Kart 64, who is your go-to character in the game?
More from CSL
📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.