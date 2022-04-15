(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for the fastest two-minutes in all of sports, this is Quick Six. Brien Blakely joins us along with the Charlotte Observer’s Rod Boone.
Two minutes on the clock:
- Rod, LaMelo wants to change his jersey number to one, can he be a number one option on a championship quality team?
- Brien, what was the most surprising thing about the Hornets this season?
- Rod, do you actually think the Hawks had something to do with the train stoppage that delayed the team’s arrival?
- Brien, did Cam Newton’s recent comments about women hurt his chances of being signed by someone for next year?
- Rod, two years in, has the play-in tournament been a success for the NBA?
- Brien, Tiger Woods just committed to a pro-am ahead of the open championship, but does he ever return to playing a full PGA schedule?