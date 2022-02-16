Quick Six: JT Thor, Rams Super Bowl Victory Parade, and talking to Cup Series Drivers

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Commissioners had a packed agenda Wednesday night, which included more than just a mask mandate vote. Parks and Recreation Department officials announced Latta Plantation is now re-named "Latta Place."

After a planned event last year was met with public pushback, Parks and Rec officials have been reworking the function and operations of the historic Latta site. A survey was sent out to almost 1,000 Mecklenburg County residents to get a gage on their thoughts on Latta Place, and what types of changes residents would like to see. The responses will guide their plan for Latta going forward this year. The plan for the site is scheduled to be ready by the fall.