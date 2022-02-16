Quick Six: JT Thor, Rams Super Bowl Victory Parade, and talking to Cup Series Drivers
February 20 2022 02:30 pm
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — We’re currently in the fastest place on Earth, until we get back home to Charlotte Motor Speedway. Let’s hit the fastest two minutes in sports, it’s Quick Six.
More from CSL
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.
FOX Sports’ Josh Sims joins us along with Joe Murano at the Queen City News studios. Let’s not waste any time, two minutes on the clock:
- Joe, JT Thor is going to get more minutes in the Hornets rotation, but do you think Kai Jones deserves a shot or should he continue to develop in the G League?
- Josh, best convo you’ve had with a Cup Series driver at Daytona 500 Media Day today?
- Will, pick the winners of both duels tomorrow night.
- Joe, what was your favorite moment of the Rams Super Bowl Victory Parade today?
- Josh, the world knows you’re a Sixers fan, thoughts on the Harden/Simmons trade?
- Will, Luke Combs is going to rock the stage Sunday afternoon before the race, his second year in a row, who do you wanna see play the Daytona 500?