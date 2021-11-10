Quick Six: How many more wins for Charlotte football, and Carson Wentz skipping birth of child for football?

Quick Six
Posted:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It is now time for Quick Six, the best two minutes of your day. Stan Norfleet from WFNZ is in the house along with Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Brien, Charlotte football has three games left, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, and Old Dominion. How many do they win?
  • Will, at this point in time, you’re Scott Fitterer with the Panthers first round pick. What are you doing with it?
  • Stan, do you have any problem with Cincinnati not being in the top four of the college football playoff rankings?
  • Brien, MLB super agent says the Braves’ World Series title is a direct result of teams tanking. You agree or not?
  • Will, Carson Wentz is skipping the birth of his child to play in a Week 10 regular season game. Will, it’s your only chance to cover a Super Bowl or a Yankees World Series, would you skip the birth of your first child?
  • Stan, which of your WFNZ co-hosts would you nominate to play Santa and which one would be the Grinch?

