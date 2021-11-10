Quick Six: How many more wins for Charlotte football, and Carson Wentz skipping birth of child for football?

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Chesterfield family is outraged after their 9-year-old granddaughter told them her Jefferson Elementary School principal gave her a toothbrush and cleaning supplies to clean the school bathroom after she stuffed toilet tissue in a toilet.

Her grandmother, grandfather, and Chesterfield's NAACP President James Barber had fiery words for the school board.