Quick Six: Hot seat for Matt Rhule, Steph Curry predictions, and white elephant gifts

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Quick Six time, where no question is off the table. Luke Decock from the News and Observer re-joining us as well as CSL OG Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, on a scale of 1 to 10, how hot is the seat for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule?
- Luke, is it smart for Tarheel QB Sam Howell to play in the Dukes Mayo Bowl against South Carolina?
- Carla, Chambers and Shelby Football both playing their respective state championships in Raleigh this weekend. Who’s got the better shot of bringing home a title?
- Brien, Steph Curry says he might shoot 16 three-pointers against the Blazers to pass Ray Allen’s record. Believe him?
- Luke, ballots are in for the Baseball Hall of Fame, who do you think is a lock for Cooperstown?
- Carla, white elephant Christmas parties are starting to go down. What’s the worst white elephant gift you’ve ever received?
