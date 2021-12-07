Quick Six: Hot seat for Matt Rhule, Steph Curry predictions, and white elephant gifts

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Quick Six time, where no question is off the table. Luke Decock from the News and Observer re-joining us as well as CSL OG Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Brien, on a scale of 1 to 10, how hot is the seat for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule?
  • Luke, is it smart for Tarheel QB Sam Howell to play in the Dukes Mayo Bowl against South Carolina?
  • Carla, Chambers and Shelby Football both playing their respective state championships in Raleigh this weekend. Who’s got the better shot of bringing home a title?
  • Brien, Steph Curry says he might shoot 16 three-pointers against the Blazers to pass Ray Allen’s record. Believe him?
  • Luke, ballots are in for the Baseball Hall of Fame, who do you think is a lock for Cooperstown?
  • Carla, white elephant Christmas parties are starting to go down. What’s the worst white elephant gift you’ve ever received?

More from CSL

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories