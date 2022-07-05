(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – What Hornets player will have a break out summer in Vegas?

Michael Jordan has a lot on his plate for the Hornets… we talk about just one thing he can do to put the team in the correct direction.

Could the NASCAR Cup see more than 16 winners this season?

Panthers game we’re most looking forward to, Charlotte FC having an all-star, how we celebrated our 4th of July, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? Let’s talk about it.