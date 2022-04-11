(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – LaMelo or Terry… we talk about who should have the ball more in their hands Wednesday night during the most important game in recent Hornet history

Borrego could be on the hot seat if the Hornets don’t reach the NBA Playoffs. Trouble? We discuss if Trae Young is the most underrated star in the NBA.

Our biggest takeaway from the Masters, should the Panthers should make a trade before the draft, and the worst sports movie sequel EVER.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

