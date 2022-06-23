(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Time for the quickest two minutes in sports. It’s Quick Six. Mike Lacett is back along with our first-round pick, Queen City News Anchor Brien Blakely. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:

Brien, when I say Steve Clifford to the Hornets, what’s your first reaction?

Mike, Kyrie Irving may be looking for a new team. Is there any world where you would want him to come to Charlotte?

Brien, over/under 1,000 yards receiving for Robbie Anderson this season?

Mike, Twitter blew up over Arch Manning going to Texas, was this blown out of proportion?

Brien, DC has been awarded the MLS All-Star game next year, but commissioner Don Garber says Charlotte has been promised one soon, when does it happen?

Mike, which NBA Draft pick had the best drip tonight?