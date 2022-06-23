(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Time for the quickest two minutes in sports. It’s Quick Six. Mike Lacett is back along with our first-round pick, Queen City News Anchor Brien Blakely. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:
More from CSL
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.
- Brien, when I say Steve Clifford to the Hornets, what’s your first reaction?
- Mike, Kyrie Irving may be looking for a new team. Is there any world where you would want him to come to Charlotte?
- Brien, over/under 1,000 yards receiving for Robbie Anderson this season?
- Mike, Twitter blew up over Arch Manning going to Texas, was this blown out of proportion?
- Brien, DC has been awarded the MLS All-Star game next year, but commissioner Don Garber says Charlotte has been promised one soon, when does it happen?
- Mike, which NBA Draft pick had the best drip tonight?