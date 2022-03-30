(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – We break down who the 2022 Hornets MVP is.
Four teams are left in March Madness. Who we got as our champ.
MLB just announced Home Run Derby X. That’s an international tour for former sluggers. Can it work?
More from CSL
- Quick Six: Hornets 2022 MVP, who’s winning the NCAA Championship, opening day & more
- Walker Mehl from ESPN Radio joins CSL to talk Hornets clinching a play-in berth
- Hornets secure Play-In Tournament spot after win versus Knicks
- Quick Six: Panthers drafting a QB? Dalton to the Saints, next NASCAR driver to break through & more
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.
Plans to put another NBA-centered arena in Vegas, opening day is only a week away (that means way too early World Series predictions), and Bruce Willis retiring from acting.
What our favorite Bruce Willis movie is, and more, on today’s Charlotte Sports Live.