Quick Six: Heisman trophy winners, Hornets centers, and mayonnaise baths

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for. Another round of the fast-paced Q&A game we like to call Quick Six. Panthers legend and CSL regular Tre Boston is back to play along with FOX Charlotte’s Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, if you had the final vote, who wins this year’s Heisman trophy?
- Grace, Hornets went with PJ Washington and Nick Richards at center, smart play at center or do we need to see Vernon Carey and Kai Jones more?
- Tre, Jeff Nixon takes over the play calling Sunday for the Panthers, will we see more run, pass, or a balanced attack?
- Brien, CMC, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, top four fantasy running backs have either missed significant time this season or are out completely. Should we stop drafting running backs in the first round even if you have a top five pick?
- Grace, Mike McCarthy coming right out and saying his Cowboys will win Sunday against Riverboat Ron and the Football Team. You believe him?
- Tre, your North Carolina Tarheels and the South Carolina Gamecocks are clashing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30. If the Heels win, will you do the Mayo bath?
More from CSL
📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.