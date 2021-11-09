Quick Six: Hard stretch ahead for the Hornets, plus where does Odell Beckham Jr. end up?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Let’s take two minutes, a little time for reflection, and to find out just how much Brien Blakely knows about football players fighting each other. It’s time for Quick Six! BB is joining us again, as well as Charlotte Observer’s Jason Alexander. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, it’s a hard stretch ahead for the Hornets. When do you think this horrific skid will end?
- Jonathan, Duke and UNC both tipping off tonight. Who’s going to finish higher at the season’s end?
- Carla, Odell Beckham Jr. has cleared waivers. Where do you think the wide receiver ends up?
- Brien, NFL legend Frank Gore has agreed to fight former NBA star Deron Williams in a boxing match. Who’s going to win?
- Jonathan, Kanye West and Drake have apparently put away their beef. But in your opinion, who is the better artist?
- Carla, 16 days until Thanksgiving which begs the question, when is it acceptable to start playing Christmas music in the office? There is a correct answer to this by the way.