Quick Six: Hard stretch ahead for the Hornets, plus where does Odell Beckham Jr. end up?

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Congressman Dan Bishop is asking for your vote again, but has he earned it?

Bishop is currently serving his second term on Capitol Hill, but he’s been involved in politics for almost two decades. He started out, right here in Charlotte, as a Mecklenburg County Commissioner. After two terms on the Board, he went on to serve on both sides of the North Carolina General Assembly. Bishop promised voters, in a 2019 special election for his current congressional seat, he wouldn’t shape-shift.