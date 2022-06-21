(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement… again.

We discuss if we’re buying it or not this time and if Brady will talk him into yet another season.

Hornets fans might be a little down in the dumps these days. With that being said, we pitch to look on the bright side.

Who is going to take the World Series? Our way too early prediction.

The PGA Tour, Steph Curry’s all-time ranking, favorite celebrity couple, and more.

All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? Holler at us.