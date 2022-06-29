(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Several teams have been rumored to be interested in a Gordon Hayward trade. We break down if he will be on the Hornets’ roster next season.

Miles Bridges is about to be a rich man; is he a legit No. 2 on a championship-contending team?

Which professional sport has the most exciting off-season?

Charlotte team that’s set up for the best long-term success, NASCAR regular season length, superhero franchise with the best remakes, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? They’re pretty decent… in our opinion.