Quick Six: Future of Ben Simmons and the Sixers, plus which team is the best in the NFL right now?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Time for Quick Six, and per usual, Brien Blakely staying after the news at 10 to party with the cool kids. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:
- Does Ben Simmons play another game for the Sixers? He showed up at practice but then refused to participate, Doc Rivers threw him out.
- Bob Huggins says the major conferences need their own NCAA basketball tournament. You say what?
- Who’s the best team in the NFL right now?
- Who’s the leader in the clubhouse for NFL MVP?
- If you could play a round of golf with one person, who would it be?
- Who is your all-time favorite athlete?