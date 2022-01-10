Quick Six: Free agents, head coaches, Cam Newton, and the college playoff darkhorse

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The fastest two minutes in sports, it’s Quick Six time here on CSL. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, several unrestricted free agents for the Carolina Panthers. Which player is a no-brainer to bring back next season?
- Joe, which head coach opening is more desirable — Vikings, Bears, or Dolphins?
- Brien, several candidates being looked at for the Panthers offensive coordinator. Who do you want them to hire?
- Joe, will Cam Newton play in the NFL again?
- Brien, Super Bowl just one month and three weeks away, who makes it to Super Bowl 56?
- Joe, who is the dark horse to make the college playoff next season?
