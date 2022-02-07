Quick Six: First NFL coaches fired, watching the Olympics, and the team winning March Madness

CHARLOTTE— The Charlotte City Council met for a work session Monday night and Mayor Vi Lyles started the meeting to address the controversy surrounding her Racial Equity Initiative employee, Kimberley Henderson.

"I wanted to say clearly, that I, nor the Charlotte City Council or any councilmember, had any role in the hiring of the Alliance staff. And the Alliance statement has been made. It's available to both the media and the public. And I would expect that any questions regarding that item should be referred to the Alliance for their comment. So, I just wanted to make sure that everyone was aware, because we've gotten some inquiries about that. The Charlotte Alliance announced Henderson will be the executive director of the Employer Office of Inclusion and Advancement within the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative.