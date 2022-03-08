(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — One piece of CSL that is never going away is Quick Six. As always, Queen City News anchor Brien Blakely is joining us along with ESPN Radio’s Walker Mehl. Two minutes on the clock:
More from CSL
- Quick Six: Falcons WR Ridley helping the Panthers chances, plus is Zion Williamson the biggest bust in the NBA?
- CLTFC’s Right Back, CLT Native Jaylin Lindsey goes 1-on-1 with CSL’s Carla Gebhart
- Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ’22 for bets on NFL games
- How to watch the Charlotte FC vs L.A. Galaxy match this Saturday
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.
- Brien, who’s gonna be the stronger quarterback in the AFC West? Mahomes, Herbert, Carr, or Wilson?
- Walker, Zion Williamson still out for the Pelican with a foot injury. Where do you see his career going when he returns?
- Will, Calvin Ridley gets suspended a full season for betting on games while he was away from the Falcons, what’s your take on the situation?
- Brien, where does Charlotte FC’s first home game rank on sporting events that you’ve been to here in Charlotte?
- Walker, give us your pick to win the ACC tournament this weekend?
- Will, in honor of International Women’s Day, who do you think the most dominant female in sports has been in your lifetime?