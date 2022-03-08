(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — One piece of CSL that is never going away is Quick Six. As always, Queen City News anchor Brien Blakely is joining us along with ESPN Radio’s Walker Mehl. Two minutes on the clock:

Brien, who’s gonna be the stronger quarterback in the AFC West? Mahomes, Herbert, Carr, or Wilson?

Walker, Zion Williamson still out for the Pelican with a foot injury. Where do you see his career going when he returns?

Will, Calvin Ridley gets suspended a full season for betting on games while he was away from the Falcons, what’s your take on the situation?

Brien, where does Charlotte FC’s first home game rank on sporting events that you’ve been to here in Charlotte?

Walker, give us your pick to win the ACC tournament this weekend?

Will, in honor of International Women’s Day, who do you think the most dominant female in sports has been in your lifetime?