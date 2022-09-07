(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Facing Myles Garrett is no joke.

Ickey Ekwonu will have a tough assignment for his first match in the NFL; can he handle it?

Matt Rhule says new kicker Eddy Pinero is dealing with a hip injury.

Sam Hartman is back, and we give our thought’s on Wake’s odds in the ACC.

Hurricanes playing the 37th outdoor game in the NFL since 2003, Michael Jordan’s jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals going up for auction, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

