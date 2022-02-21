Quick Six: Excitement for Charlotte FC, NBA All-Star Game, and Figure Skating

SOUTHERN PINE, N.C. (WNCN) - The Moore County Sheriff's Office announced one man was under arrest after an officer-involved shooting in Southern Pines last week.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said deputies were called to a home at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday in response to a noise complaint. Deputies Rashad Gatling and Jose Cervantes knocked on the door and announced themselves as sheriff’s deputies, according to the sheriff.