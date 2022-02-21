Quick Six: Excitement for Charlotte FC, NBA All-Star Game, and Figure Skating
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Meteorologist Elisa Raffa joins Brien Blakely and Joe Murano on the fastest two minutes in all of sports.
More from CSL
- Quick Six: Excitement for Charlotte FC, NBA All-Star Game, and Figure Skating
- Quick Six: Carson Wentz or Sam Darnold, and should cheerleading be an Olympic sport?
- Quick Six: What Corey Lajoie’s crew chief says to him, and what other drivers say about him
- NASCAR Driver Corey Lajoie joins CSL live from Daytona
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.