(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for Quick Six! The fastest two-minutes in all of sports. NFL Insider Matt Lombardo joins us alongside CSL regular Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:

Matt, what positions are the deepest through the first two days of the NFL Draft?

Brien, Buy or Sell? Charlotte FC has the most exciting future among Charlotte’s pro teams?

Matt, five years from now, the best player from this year’s draft will be?

Brien, we’re in the NBA Playoffs now, Stanley Cup Playoffs start soon. Which of the big five pro sports leagues has the best playoff model?

Matt, who gets traded first? Deebo Samuel or Jimmy Garappolo?

Brien, today was National High Five Day. Name one athlete or celebrity, dead or alive, you would want to high five?