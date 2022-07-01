(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Let’s get right into it for everyone’s favorite, Quick Six time!
- With more conference realignment happening in college football, do you fear an ACC team like Clemson might be looking to move?
- Would you want to see Kemba Walker back with the Hornets, and if so, what role?
- ESPN’s David Newton says Matt Corral will start by Week 6, agree or disagree?
- It’s official, Logan Paul is now a WWE Superstar. How do you see this going?
- Rumors that NASCAR might take Road America off the Cuper Series schedule and exchange it for the Chicago Street Race — would the street race dow ell on July 4th weekend?
- Knights had Bark in the Park Thursday night. If you could host a theme ball park night, what would it be?