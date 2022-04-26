(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Now time to pitch some of the more national topics out for tonight’s Quick Six. Walker Mehl of ESPN Radio rejoins us. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:

Walker, who had a more disappointing season despite their star power? The Lakers or the Nets?

Carla, who will be traded first during the 2022 NFL Draft? Baker Mayfield, Jimmy G, or Deebo Samuel?

Walker, do you see major changes coming for the NCAA with Mark Emmert stepping down?

Carla, will a Hendrick cup driver win a Xfinity race in the No. 88 for JR Motorsports?

Walker, do you intently watch the Draft in full or just for the first round?

Carla, would you become a fan of your rival team for $1 million?