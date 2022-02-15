Quick Six: Daytona lead changes, the best parts of the Super Bowl, and thoughts on 50 Cent

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s time for the fastest two minutes in all of sports, on the road! It’s Quick Six. News anchor Brien Blakely joins us from the QCN Studios. Two minutes on the clock.
- Brien, which Hornet will lead the way versus the Minnesota Timberwolves?
- Carla, what’s the next Panther move going to be?
- Brien, how many lead changes will we see during the Daytona 500?
- Carla, what was the best part of Sunday? The game, commercials, or halftime?
- Brien, what was your favorite Super Bowl commercial?
- Carla, what was your thoughts on 50 Cent?