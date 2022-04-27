(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – What could be the biggest surprise on day one of the NFL Draft?

We discuss worst and best-case scenarios for the Panthers on the big night. The Jags just franchise-tagged left tackle Cam Robinson, could that mean an offensive lineman doesn’t go number one?

The Celtics and Heat were the first two teams to advance to the second round… maybe one could be title worthy.

Our confidence level for the Panthers next season after Tepper’s press conference and if Chastain is a championship four contender.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

