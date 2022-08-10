(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Confidence.

It’s important. We explain our level of it for the Panthers before training camp to where it is now.

There were a lot of eye-opening moments in training camp this year, but what was the biggest one?

Saturday is the day. Preseason begins. We give our thoughts on how much we expect to see Darnold and Mayfield to see the field.

Hornets odds for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell, the Field of Dreams game, and playoff spots in NASCAR.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

