Quick Six: Complaining about stadium names and college football playoff rankings

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Time for Quick Six, our rapid-fire Q&A. Corey Miller is going to give it a go, along with FOX Charlotte’s Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Brien, Matt Rhule says he felt like he was in a movie last Sunday watching Cam score two touchdowns. If the 2021 Panthers season were turned into a film, what would it be called?
  • Will, folks are up in arms over the re-naming of LA’s Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena. Should we care?
  • Corey, every week there’s a new reason to complain about the college football playoff rankings. This week’s top six are Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan, why are we complaining this week?
  • Brien, Corbin Burnes and Robbie Ray won the Cy Young Awards. Max Scherzer was a Cy Young finalist tonight for the 8th time in his career. Where does he stack up all time?
  • Will, which hockey game would you want to attend first, Seattle Kraken or Vegas Knights?
  • Corey, let’s talk about the guy at your alma mater, Shane Beamer, should he be interested in the Virginia Tech job?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories