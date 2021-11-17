Quick Six: Complaining about stadium names and college football playoff rankings

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — After shutting their doors due to COVID a few weeks ago, a beloved Salisbury restaurant says they’ll be back, just in a different way.

If you’ve been to the Rowan County Fairgrounds or walked along downtown Salisbury’s West Innes Street, you’ve likely seen Hoff’s Grill. Or maybe you’ve been lucky enough to try one of their world-famous pork chop sandwiches.