Quick Six: Complaining about stadium names and college football playoff rankings

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Time for Quick Six, our rapid-fire Q&A. Corey Miller is going to give it a go, along with FOX Charlotte’s Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, Matt Rhule says he felt like he was in a movie last Sunday watching Cam score two touchdowns. If the 2021 Panthers season were turned into a film, what would it be called?
- Will, folks are up in arms over the re-naming of LA’s Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena. Should we care?
- Corey, every week there’s a new reason to complain about the college football playoff rankings. This week’s top six are Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan, why are we complaining this week?
- Brien, Corbin Burnes and Robbie Ray won the Cy Young Awards. Max Scherzer was a Cy Young finalist tonight for the 8th time in his career. Where does he stack up all time?
- Will, which hockey game would you want to attend first, Seattle Kraken or Vegas Knights?
- Corey, let’s talk about the guy at your alma mater, Shane Beamer, should he be interested in the Virginia Tech job?