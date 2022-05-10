(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Could Christian McCaffery punch 1,000+ receiving yards this season?

While on the topic of football, we give our most feared safety in the game, besides Jeremy Chinn of course.

The NHL instituted a “can’t win the draft lottery twice in five years,” should the NBA be next?

Ray Ramano playing Jimmy V in a bio picture, what NHL team we like out of the west, the QB we want to sack the most, and more.

All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes. Don’t agree? Let’s chat then.