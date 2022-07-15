(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for the quickest two minutes in sports, it’s Quick Six! Grace Grill and Gabe McDonald are on tap for tonight and answering the tough questions. Let’s slap two minutes on the clock:

Grace, what’s more likely to happen? Charlotte FC makes the MLS Cup playoffs this season or the Hornets get a top 6 playoff seed next season?

Gabe, in college, Baker Mayfield threw for 14 touchdowns in three games against his former team Texas Tech. How many touchdowns does he through against the Browns in Week 1?

Grace, there’s going to be a day, maybe sooner than later, where Tiger Woods is no longer the face of professional golf, who is that next guy?

Gabe, which sport does their All-Star Game the right way?

Grace, Le’Veon Bell says he won’t play in the NFL this season as he shifts his focus to boxing. Name one current athlete who you’d like to see switch sports?

Gabe, the NCAA Baseball rules committee proposed some changes today that include no more celebratory props on the field, good or bad idea?