(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Time for the fastest two minutes in sports. Jorge Gonzales, Mr. TopBin90, is back for his first time in the hot seat, as well as Quick Six veteran and Queen City News anchor Brien Blakely.
Jorge is up first, two minutes on the clock:
- Jorge, how far do you think Charlotte FC can go in the U.S. Open
- Brien, what position do you want the Hornets to address first once the NBA season ends?
- Jorge, which of Charlotte FC’s supporters groups do you enjoy partying with the most?
- Brien, Sixers say Joel Embiid is out for Game 3, does Philly get swept by the Heat?
- Jorge, who’s going to win the Champions League Final, Liverpool or Real Madrid?
- Brien, a new AP report says Phil Mickelson had more than $40 million in gambling losses from 2010-2014. What’s the dumbest bet you’ve ever made?
