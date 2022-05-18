(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Chuba Hubbard proved that he can get the job done last season in the absence of Christian McCaffery.

We discuss the snap count between Hubbard and McCaffery this season.

Former Panther James Bradberry is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. Should the Panthers have tried to bring him back?

The Hornets have options with their No. 13 and 15 picks, and we talk about what they should do with them.

NFL’s most improved team after the draft, PGA Championship beer prices, most we’ve ever spent at a sporting event, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

