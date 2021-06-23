Quick Six: Chuba Hubbard, Cannon Ballers and Elton John

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 23, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Trevor Wilt and Joe Murano.
- How much work do you expect Chuba Hubbard to get in his rookie season?
- What White Sox prospect on the Ballers roster do you think will reach the show first?
- Who had the biggest overreaction last night, Max Scherzer or Joe Girardi?
- Do the Hornets address its center issue via trade free agency or the draft?
- Today marks the 25th anniversary of the Nintendo 64. What’s your favorite N-64 game?
- As we suspected, Elton John is coming to play at Bank of America stadium. Which concert do you feel is worthy of Bank of America stadium next?