Quick Six: Chuba Hubbard, Cannon Ballers and Elton John

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – June 23, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Trevor Wilt and Joe Murano.

  1. How much work do you expect Chuba Hubbard to get in his rookie season?
  2. What White Sox prospect on the Ballers roster do you think will reach the show first?
  3. Who had the biggest overreaction last night, Max Scherzer or Joe Girardi?
  4. Do the Hornets address its center issue via trade free agency or the draft?
  5. Today marks the 25th anniversary of the Nintendo 64. What’s your favorite N-64 game?
  6. As we suspected, Elton John is coming to play at Bank of America stadium. Which concert do you feel is worthy of Bank of America stadium next?

