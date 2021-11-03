Quick Six: Chiefs on the fence, Panthers or Hornets, plus the end for Odell Beckham Jr?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Now time for the best two minutes of your day, Quick Six! We can ask any question we want to our panel. Brien Blakely is back as always and WFNZ’s Stan Norfleet is in the house. Two minutes on the clock:
- Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are on the outside looking in at the playoffs right now, do they make it?
- Is Charlotte a Hornets or Panthers town?
- Odell Beckham Jr. has 17 catches for 232 yards this season. Is his career over?
- If you could partake in one game show or reality TV show, which would it be?
- What is Nick Wilson’s worst take in sports?
- It’s November 1st, when do you get your Christmas tree?